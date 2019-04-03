Man allegedly fired shots into neighbors home before Jeffersontown standoff

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A not guilty plea was entered Wednesday on behalf of a man who barricaded himself inside of his home and prompted a standoff in Jeffersontown.
On Tuesday, Christopher Duncan, 64, allegedly fired three shots into his neighbor’s home on Watterson Trail after he accused them of hating black people, according to an arrest slip. When officers went to Duncan’s home he refused to surrender to police.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Man in custody after police surround home in Jeffersontown
During a court appearance Wednesday Duncan was ordered not to be in possession of any firearms or other deadly weapons and to stay at least 1,000 feet from his neighbors. His bond was set at 50,000 full cash.
Duncan is scheduled to appear back in court at 9 a.m. on April 12.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.