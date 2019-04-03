Man killed in officer-involved shooting had previous run-ins with police

BROWNSTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A man is dead after a domestic dispute outside the Brownstown, Ind., Police Department led to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.
The man was identified as 53-year-old Barry Rucker, of Brownstown.
Indiana State Police said Rucker and a woman got into a fight. Police came out and tried to arrest Rucker, but he resisted.
“I know they tried to subdue him in other ways, I think a Taser was used and wasn’t effective, and that’s when it escalated to him producing a handgun,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.
Two officers then shot at Rucker. It’s unclear how many shots were fired.
“You know, all indications are the officers felt threatened by that gun that was produced, and they used their firearms to defend themselves and possibly this female that was at the scene from also getting injured or worse,” Wheeles said.
Rucker was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, where he was pronounced dead.
The woman with him at the time of the shooting was uninjured.
Rucker has had a number of run-ins with law enforcement in the past, facing charges for resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct in 2016, domestic battery in March 2018, and domestic battery and intimidation in November 2018 for threatening to kill that same woman, chasing and cutting her with a machete.
Rucker was in court at a pretrial conference in that case just Tuesday; his attorney given a plea deal offer that included a home-detention sentence.
The woman with Rucker at the time of the shooting has not yet been identified, nor have the officers who were involved.
“They are not on active patrol right now, so they are on administrative leave right now,” Wheeles said.
The Indiana State Police will be conducting interviews and looking through any video surveillance to find out what led to the shooting.
