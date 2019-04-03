Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood of Louisville on Tuesday night, MetroSafe confirmed.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Central Avenue between Taylor Boulevard and 7th Street Road.
Someone called 911 saying the man was shot multiple times, MetroSafe said.
Emergency crews will rush the man to University Hospital. His condition is not yet known.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.