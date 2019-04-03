Man who killed Louisville cabbie sentenced to 45 years in prison

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - A man who pleaded guilty to murdering a Louisville cab driver was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
In December, Miles Matthews, of Corydon, Ind., took a plea deal on charges of murder and robbery.
He pleaded guilty to killing Adam Gregg, who was found stabbed to death in the driveway of a home on U.S. 42 in Goshen in 2014.
Matthews was arrested in New York three days later, near the U.S.-Canada border, driving Gregg’s cab.
Gregg’s parents were in an Oldham County courtroom Wednesday when the sentence was handed down, and voiced their displeasure at what they thought was a sentence that wasn’t harsh enough.
“He’s going to be eligible for parole in 20, you know, 15 years,” Robert Gregg said. “A little over 15 years from now. And I think that’s wrong. And for that reason, we felt, all the victim’s felt he should have gotten life without eligibility for parole.”
Gregg’s parents also said if they’re able, they’ll be at every one of Matthews’ parole hearings.
