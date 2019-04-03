Officer-involved shooting reported near Indiana police department

BROWNSTOWN, IN (WAVE) – An officer-involved shooting was reported in Brownstown, Indiana.
The shooting was reported near the Brownstown Police Department, located at 200 West Walnut Street, Wednesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said one person was shot and taken to an area hospital. No officers were injured.
No additional information has been released. This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.
