Positively WAVE: LMPD officers repair swings for kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers did whatever it took to make sure a group of kids could enjoy their spring break.
Fourth Division officers were in Jackson Woods checking on a dispute Tuesday when a group of kids flagged them down and pointed to their broken swing set in the neighborhood.
The officers promised to repair the swings, and went to four different hardware stores to get the tools they needed.
After a piggy-back boost, and some busted knuckles, the swing set was repaired.
The post on LMPD’s Facebook page has been liked thousands of times.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.