Suspect dies following shooting outside Indiana police department

BROWNSTOWN, IN (WAVE) – A man died following a shooting just outside of a police department in southern Indiana.
The Jackson County coroner confirmed just after 11 a.m. that the man died from his injuries, several hours after a confrontation with officers.
The shooting took place just outside of the Brownstown Police Department, located at 200 West Walnut Street, around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.
No officers were injured.
The person who was shot was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
Wheeles said schools in the district were briefly placed on lockdown. He said there was no threat to the public and the shooting was an isolated incident. It’s not clear what prompted the confrontation.
Traffic was blocked off around the area.
