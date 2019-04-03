Timeline changed for new downtown Jeffersonville school

CLARK COUNTY, IN - A change order has been approved which moves the completion dates for the new downtown Jeffersonville elementary school, which will mean students start in the fall of 2020, not midway through the school year as originally planned.
The Greater Clark County Schools board approved at its Tuesday meeting a construction change order that will move the substantial completion date of the new school on Court Avenue from Jan. 1 to April 7, 2020, with final completion moved up from July 30 to June 1. What this means is the construction company will have three extra months for the substantial completion but finish overall about two months early.
This also means that the school is expected to be completed by the time students move in — the original timeline meant they would have shared the school with contractors for a month or two at the start.
Thomas Dykiel, chief financial officer for Greater Clark, told the board Tuesday the order comes from the permitting process and petition response adding about four months to the project. He said while the contractors say they can still get substantially finished by Jan. 1 as previously planned, Dykiel said it's better to give them more time.
"Do we really want to rush through it and have a lot of problems potentially?" he asked. "We're not going to move [students] in February 1, March 1...let's just go ahead and give them the extra time ... I'd rather get it done properly without having a lot of problems afterwards."
Board member Milt Clayton said he understood the reason for the change order, but voted against it because as a rule, he doesn't like them.
"We know the kids weren't going in [in January]," he said. "But I don't want to see a change order come in later saying 'well, we're a little behind.'"
Dykiel said he does not expect that to happen. The contract price of $11.5 million for the project is not affected by the approved change order.
