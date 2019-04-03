UK president says school will cover controversial mural; students end protest

(WAVE) - University of Kentucky leadership and student protesters have reached a deal to end the protesters’ hunger strike.
Two student-led organizations had assembled an Occupy UK movement, camping outside the main building on campus, and others refused to eat.
Meeting with UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto, the Black Student Advisory Council talked about five changes they want to see, including the removal of a 1934 mural in Memorial Hall that has images of slaves.
Capilouto issued a statement Tuesday.
“(The students') concerns are real,” Capilouto said in the statement. “They are fair. They deserve our attention. I committed to them that they would have it – now, and as importantly, for the long term, as sustainable progress requires a deep and lasting commitment. They rightfully rely on me – and look to me – as their University President. My obligation, and that of my administration, is to hear them and to work with them to create the institution they want us to be.”
Capilouto also agreed to address other demands to help low-income and minority students.
