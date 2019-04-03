UofL works with First Build to create new recycling bins

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Approaching Earth Day on April 22, UofL faculty and students are doing their part to make the planet a bit greener.
They’ve teamed up with design and engineering micro factory First Build to create new recycling bins to use around campus.
“There’s always bins around every corner, so if you really are passionate about it, it’s so simple to walk two feet,” UofL freshman Amber said. “They’re right next to the trash cans, too, so if you want to separate it out, they’re both right there and it’s just better. Honestly, in my mind, it gives me peace of mind to know I’m doing my part and it’s so easily accessible.”
Just down the street, the makers at First Build heard that sort of passion from students loud and clear. So, they want to help them create a product to keep the recycling process easy on campus.
“Our challenge with this recycling bin is to not only make it functional and approachable and easy to use and hopefully to get people talking about recycling and sustainability, which is so important,” First Build Director Larry Portaro said.
UofL currently has a recycling rate of 43 percent; it hopes to increase that through the collaboration.
They worry the recycling process might be confusing to some, so, they want to clearly indicate what items can go where.
“To have something that the community is passionate about and is actually helpful to everyone in the community, not just now, but in the future, is very motivating,” Portaro said. “To get around a project that other people want to see created, it just brings a ton of energy and a lot of new ideas into the space, which is helpful for us too.”
