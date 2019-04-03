Update: 5 shot in Covington drive-by

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - Five people were wounded in a Covington drive-by shooting Tuesday night, police said.
The victims were found when officers swarmed the area of 13th and Wheeler streets about 9 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired.
All suffered superficial or non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
The victims are ages 51, 32, 28, 23 and 18.
Bullet holes could be seen in vehicles, and witnesses told FOX19 they heard multiple gunshots.
Someone recording video in the area at the time said they heard several more gunfire ring out in the distance.
Two people were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, including one who was “O.K.,” police said, according to initial emergency communication reports.
Police summoned their crime lab to the scene as ambulances arrived.
A dark red or maroon four-door sedan with tinted windows was seen fleeing the scene, heading westbound from 13th Street to Gerrard Street, according to initial communication reports.
About two hours after the shooting was reported, police said they responded to a report of several shots fired in the 1900 block of Greenup Street.
Police said they found several bullet holes in a front window at the address and spoke with witnesses at the scene who indicated the shots were fired by a newer-model white vehicle with four people inside.
Officers on scene received no information indicating anyone was shot.
Police are continuing to investigate both cases and say it is unknown at this time if they are related.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Covington police and ask for Detective Justin Bradbury: 859-292-2297, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.