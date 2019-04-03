Walz Says He Plans to Stay at UofL on Local Radio Show

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a ton of speculation, it sounds like University of Louisville women’s basketball coach, Jeff Walz is staying with the school.
Walz had been rumored to fill the vacancy at Tennessee. Speaking during an interview on Wednesday afternoon on the Ramsey and Rutherford radio show on WKRD, Walz says he plans to coach the Cards next season. “Yeah, unless you are going to hire me”, Walz said when asked if he plans to return to UofL. Walz is currently vacationing in Colorado. He went on to say he and his staff are already recruiting players for next season.
Walz received a three year contract extension after last season’s Final Four run that will take him through the 2024-25 season. In 12 seasons at UofL, Walz has a 331-100 record with three Final Four appearances. According to multiple reports, Tennessee has interest in Missouri State coach Kellie Harper, who played for the Lady Vols under Pat Summitt.
