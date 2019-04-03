Walz Says He Plans to Stay at UofL on Local Radio Show

Walz had been rumored to fill the vacancy at Tennessee. Speaking during an interview on Wednesday afternoon on the Ramsey and Rutherford radio show on WKRD, Walz says he plans to coach the Cards next season. “Yeah, unless you are going to hire me”, Walz said when asked if he plans to return to UofL. Walz is currently vacationing in Colorado. He went on to say he and his staff are already recruiting players for next season.