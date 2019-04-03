Wednesday marks 45th anniversary of tornado super outbreak of 1974

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wednesday marked 45 years since the beginning of the 1974 tornado super outbreak -- two days of the United States' largest and most violent tornado outbreaks.
Nearly 150 tornadoes affected 13 states and Ontario, Canada.
In Louisville, the damage stretched from the Fairgrounds, where it leveled horse barns, to Audubon Park, and into the Highlands, where four blocks of Bardstown Road quickly became a scene of toppled trees, snapped power lines, and home debris.
The tornado obliterated Standiford Mobile Home Park. It also ripped the roof off Freedom Hall.
In Cherokee Park, more than 2,000 trees were uprooted, and hundreds of homes were damaged.
Thirty-one people were killed in Brandenburg.
Overall, two people were killed in Louisville, a total of 77 were killed in Kentucky, and 49 died in Indiana.
