Appeals court gives Bevin key pro-life win

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients prior to abortions. (Read the ruling at the bottom of the page)
The 2-1 ruling Thursday by a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel is a victory for Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. The 2017 law was challenged by the state's last remaining abortion clinic.
The law was struck down in a lower court, prompting Bevin to appeal.
"Today is a historic day, as Kentucky continues to lead the charge in implementing strong pro-life protections for its citizens," Gov. Bevin said in a statement. "We applaud the decision by the Sixth Circuit, which affirms the commonsense notion that patients should be well equipped with relevant information before making important medical decisions. I am grateful to be governor of a state that values every human life, and we are committed to continue our fight on behalf of the most vulnerable among us."
The majority opinion said the law doesn't violate a doctor's First Amendment rights. It also said ultrasounds provide "relevant information."
Kentucky’s law would force doctors to describe the ultrasound while the pregnant woman listens to the fetal heartbeat. Women could avert their eyes and ask to have the sound of the heartbeat turned off.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.