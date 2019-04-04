City asks union workers to accept pay freeze to address budget deficit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A letter obtained by WAVE 3 News asks local union workers to accept a pay freeze in an effort to address Louisville’s $65 million budget deficit.
The proposal was recently sent out to workers through metro government’s Human Resources department. The zero percent wage increase would be for the entirety of the fiscal year, or July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, according to the letter.
If accepted by all unions, non-union employees would also see the changes.
A number of unions have already publicly responded to the potential cuts, including the Department of Corrections, which released this statement to WAVE 3 News:
Teamsters Local Union 783 took their concerns to Facebook on Thursday afternoon.
“We can’t support any proposals that take money away from our Members," the post reads. “After all, the Mayor said himself, the city is operating on the lean side of business when it comes to man power. So there you go, we oppose any wage freezes to include contractually bargained raises, COLA’s, step increases and longevity pay. This issue came from Frankfort NOT funding pensions and imposing the unfunded liability on cities/counties. Metro Council voted down one proposal for no job cuts or wage freezes without a backup plan. This is NOT the fault of Metro employees and THEY shouldn’t have to bear the burden to fix the budget! ✊🏻🇺🇸."
The Greater Louisville Labor Council told WAVE 3 News they will meet Monday morning to express their concerns with the potential changes.
Spokesperson for the Mayor’s office Jean Porter said Mayor Fischer is weighing options ahead of the budget presentation set for April 25.
Last month, Mayor Fischer suspended work on several city projects as a result of the deficit. This came after Metro Council voted down a plan to increase taxes.
Once the mayor presents his budget in April, council members have until July to tweak and pass it.
Fischer is expected to provide an update on the ongoing budget process Friday at 9:30 a.m. He’ll be joined by Metro Council President David James, Councilman Bill Hollander and Chris Kipper of Louisville Tourism.
