FBI to host recruitment event for women who want to be special agents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI wants to hire more women, and they will soon host an event in Louisville to recruit those interested.
Right now women make up about 44 percent of the workforce at the FBI, but when it comes to special agents that number drops to 20 percent.
On Thursday, April 18, the FBI will host a recruitment event in Louisville specifically for women who want to become special agents. It’s from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Louisville field office, 12401 Sycamore Station Place.
Any woman interested in what it takes to become a special agent should attend the event.
There will be a keynote address from Executive Assistant Director Amy Hess, who is the highest-ranking woman in the FBI. She used to work at the Louisville field office.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville field office, Christie Curtis, told WAVE 3 News applicants don’t have to have a specific background in the military or law enforcement.
However, she did say the FBI needs special agent applicants to be between the ages of 23 and 36, with a four-year degree.
While Curtis acknowledged not everyone would be interested in becoming a special agent, she pointed out there are various other employment opportunities in the bureau, including intelligence analysts, language specialists, and surveillance specialists.
