FBI says missing person found in Newport is not Timmothy Pitzen

(WAVE) - Multiple law-enforcement agencies investigating the apparent discovery of a once-missing Illinois boy who showed up in Newport, Ky., this week have determined that it is not Timmothy Pitzen.
FBI Louisville just issued the following statement to media:
FBI Louisville, FBI Cincinnati, Aurora (Ill.) Police Department, Newport Police Department, Cincinnati Police Department, and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office have been conducting an investigation into an alleged missing person. DNA results have been returned indicating the person in question is not Timmothy Pitzen. A local investigation continues into this person’s true identity.
Special thanks to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center for their assistance.
To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family. Unfortunately, that day will not be today.
The Aurora Police continue to lead the investigation into the Timmothy’s disappearance. The FBI will continue to support this investigation in any way possible.
Anyone with genuine information about the case is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.