FORECAST: Rain returns this evening

Our Thursday begins with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Despite increasing clouds, we'll still see enough sunshine to help us warm into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.
Late this afternoon, showers begin to creep into our more western counties, overspreading the region during the evening and overnight hours. Lows will sit in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Showers finally exit Friday morning but clouds look to linger into the afternoon as highs reach the upper 60s.
Saturday will be dry as high pressure briefly takes over. Sunshine and southerly winds push temperatures into the mid-70s. Late Saturday into early Sunday showers and thunderstorms enter WAVE Country. Heavy rain and lightning can be expected with Sunday's storms.
The rain finally moves out late Monday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; Warm; HIGH: 73°
TONIGHT: Showers (80%); LOW: 53°
FRIDAY: AM Showers (30%); Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 70°
