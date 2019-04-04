Former New Orleans mayor weighs in on Louisville statue controversies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Statues with Confederate links have caused controversy in Louisville for several years now.
The debate over whether they're hateful or historic continues as leaders now enlist the help of outsiders.
Similar issues have also plagued other places, including New Orleans. That city’s former mayor, Mitch Landrieu, spoke with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer while at a book event at a Louisville Public Library on Wednesday night.
Fischer said he wants the John Castleman statue that now stands in Cherokee Triangle to be located by the family plot at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The George B. Prentice statue and a confederate monument on the University of Louisville’s campus have also prompted debate stemming from ties to the Civil War and the Confederate fight for slavery.
“With statues as the enduring symbols of that history,” Rev. Dr. Alton B. Pollard, who moderated the event, said.
The Prentice statue was removed and put into storage. UofL’s monument now stands in Meade County.
Fischer said he still wants to see the Castleman statue moved from Cherokee Triangle.
After a Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee vote failed to move the statue earlier this year because it ended in a tie, Fischer said he’d appeal.
“There will be one more hearing as it relates to Castleman, should be done in the next two months or so,” Fischer said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a positive vote there. Then, the board of trustees at Cave Hill Cemetery need to take action upon that.”
Wednesday night, Landrieu, who took down Confederate monuments in New Orleans and was confronted by protesters, joined Fischer to share his experience.
“Do those monuments reflect who we really are as a people,” Landrieu said.
Fischer acknowledged that New Orleans Southern identity was different than that of Louisville’s, and Landrieu dealt with monuments more directly related to leaders of the Confederacy, but explained why he still wanted to see the structures moved.
“The bottom line for me came down to, would that statue be welcomed in every neighborhood in our city,” Fischer said.
Both mayors agreed the structures are a smaller part of larger systematic racism. Fischer vowed to make sure those most vulnerable to that would be protected in Louisville, even with some in the crowd questioning the ability to do that with significant budget cuts looming.
“We’re going to do the best we can to protect everybody,” Fischer said. “That’s my mission, but I can’t just say everything is going to be okay, folks.”
Fischer repeated he was upset with the Metro Council decision to vote down an insurance premium tax.
Landrieu did offer some support to Fischer when a question about the cuts was asked.
