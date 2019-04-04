Funeral arrangements released for firefighter killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Funeral arrangements have been made for a firefighter who was killed in a crash near GE Appliance Park.
Joseph Dosker Jr., 29, was killed when he rear-ended a semi around 3:30 a.m. on April 2 on Buechel Bank Road.
Dosker was a Marine Corps veteran who continued to serve his community after leaving the military.
He worked full-time as an EMT and volunteered at the Buechel Fire Department.
Visitation services for Dosker will be held Saturday at Pearson’s Funeral Home, located at 149 Breckinridge Lane, from 1 to 7 p.m.
His funeral will be held Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church, located at 401 LaGrange Road in Peewee Valley, at 1:30 p.m.
No charges are expected to be filed in the crash.
