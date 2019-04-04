Kentucky Lottery celebrates 30 years, highlighting contribution to education

The Kentucky Lottery is celebrating 30 years of sales and contributions to education.
By Berry Stockton | April 4, 2019 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 2:57 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday marked 30 years since the very first Kentucky Lottery tickets were sold to then Governor Wallace Wilkinson.

Neither of Wilkinson’s tickets were winners but over the past three decades the lottery has net $20 billion in sales and players have won more than $12 billion.

For decades, a portion of that money has gone toward scholarships and grant programs for Kentucky students, totaling a $3.4 billion contribution to education.

Students who have benefited from the proceeds joined Kentucky Lottery officials at Thornton’s on Bardstown Road to commemorate the anniversary.

“Today we know Kentucky’s most deserving students are counting on us, and our mission of fueling imagination and funding education is more important now that ever,” President and CEO Tom Delacenserie said.

Students who have received grants and scholarships courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery were part of the 30 year celebration.

Speaking on behalf of students on Thursday was Taylor Young, a UofL graduate and current English teacher at Fern Creek High School. Young received KEES, or Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarships, money to assist in furthering her education.

KEES is 100 percent funded by the Kentucky Lottery.

“With these funds I was able to graduate with very little student loan debt,” Young said. “This, in turn, encouraged me to pursue my Master’s Degree that I will finish from the University of the Cumberlands this fall.”

In addition to higher education, almost $1.8 billion in lottery proceeds have gone toward the state’s general fund and the SEEK educational program, which funds K-12 education, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

More information on the Kentucky Lottery and the distribution of money can be found here.

