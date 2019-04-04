Man who claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen was behind bars as recently as March 2019

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The case of a boy missing for years from the Chicago area took a strange turn this week after police were called to question a 23-year-old Ohio man.
Newport residents said they noticed a person that didn’t seem to belong early Wednesday. Police said that person claimed to be a boy that had been missing from the Chicago area for nearly a decade.
Timmothy Pitzen, the missing boy, would be a teenager now. He was reported missing in 2011 right around the time his mother committed suicide in an Illinois hotel.
A DNA test was ordered and on Thursday, the FBI announced the identity of the person located in Newport as Brian Rini, 23, of Medina, Ohio. Medina is in the northeastern part of the state.
Records show that Rini was in the Belmont Correctional Institution in St. Clairsville, Ohio as recently as March 7. He had been accused of burglary and vandalism in Medina County.
Rini’s criminal record, according to Medina Municipal Court, includes pleas to making false alarms and falsification:
- October 2013: Rini pleaded guilty/no contest to “falsification”
- April 2015: Rini pleaded guilty/no contest to “passing bad checks”
- June 2015: Rini pleaded guilty/no contest to “making false alarms”
- November 2015: Rini pleaded guilty/nocontest to two charges of “theft”
- December 2015: Rini pleaded guilty/no contest to “passing bad checks”
- April 2016: Rini pleaded guilty/no contest to “making false alarms”
- December 2016: Rini pleaded guilty/no contest to “theft”
- July 2017: Rini pleaded guilty/no contest to “disorderly conduct” and “criminal trespass”
Rini will turn 24 in May.
