MMR, chickenpox vaccines being offered at discounted rate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – With measles outbreaks being reported in several states, two vaccines are being offered at a discounted rate.
The University of Louisville Division of Infectious Diseases and the Department of Public Health and Wellness are teaming up to offer Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) and chickenpox vaccinations for $40 a dose.
“Many visitors will be traveling to Louisville for Derby, both from outside the United States where the disease is prevalent and from areas inside our country that are currently experiencing outbreaks. Our focus at the Vaccine and Travel Clinic is on illness prevention, and that’s why it’s so important to us that parents and children get immunized now,” Dr. Ruth Carrico, of the Division of Infectious Diseases of the University of Louisville, was quoted saying in a press release.
People who fall into one or more of the following categories are advised to get vaccinated:
- Adults who do not have evidence of receiving 2 doses of MMR vaccine in the past
- Children and adolescents under the age of 18 years should have received MMR vaccine and chickenpox vaccine from their pediatrician or primary care provider. If not, they may come to one of the clinics for evaluation.
- Adults who do not have evidence of receiving 2 doses of chickenpox vaccine and have not had diagnosed chicken pox
- Individuals preparing for international travel
- Adults previously vaccinated between 1963-1967 (typically, adults now in their fifties) when the measles vaccine administered may have been ineffective
- Adults previously vaccinated between 1963-1991 who may have received only a single dose of MMR vaccine
- Anyone wanting to be vaccinated who is unsure of their vaccination status
The heath fair clinics are being held at the University of Louisville Vaccine and International Travel Clinic, at 501 W. Broadway, Suite 110, on April 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. and April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The vaccines will be administered on a first come first serve basis.
Cash, credit cards and medical spending accounts will be accepted.
People who are uninsured can also get MMR and chickenpox vaccines from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. For more information call (502) 574-5380.
