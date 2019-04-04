Murray State Star, Morant Declares for NBA Draft

In the 2018-19 season, the “Morant Effect” was far-reaching as he accomplished more in two seasons, than many have in four. Racer fans delighted in turning on the television nearly every night and watching Morant on ESPN making another Top-10 play. The hype and attention for Morant began at Racer Mania last October when he made a dunk jumping over four teammates. The focus on the Racer star grew to its greatest height at the NCAA Tournament when Morant led the Racers to a win over Marquette and recorded just the ninth triple-double in tournament history.