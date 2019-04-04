Officers involved in deadly incident with suspect identified as chief and assistant chief

By John P. Wise | April 4, 2019 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 5:28 PM
BROWNSTOWN, IN (WAVE) - The two officers who were involved in a confrontation with a suspect just outside the Brownstown Police Department on Wednesday have been identified.

Brownstown Police Chief Tom Hanner and Assistant Chief Joe Kelly have been placed on leave, per protocol.

The pair were involved in Wednesday’s incident with a man who was allegedly fighting a woman. The man was identified as 53-year-old Barry Rucker, also of Brownstown. Rucker had had several run-ins with law enforcement in the past, and even had a court hearing just the day before the deadly confrontation regarding a previous case.

Hanner is a 15-year veteran of law enforcement, and has spent the last seven years as Brownstown’s police chief. Kelly is a 12-year veteran of law enforcement.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.

