Paving projects begin in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Driving through downtown Louisville was no simple task for commuters Thursday morning.
Construction crews broke apart and picked up the old pavement and put new pavement down.
On the corner of Chestnut and Fourth street, crews began working in the morning and had new asphalt down by noon.
City crews are hoping to get these projects done as soon as possible with Kentucky Derby festivities right around the corner.
Despite some cool spring temperatures, it was a little warmer near the pavement.
The asphalt used had to be laid down at upwards of 300 degrees.
Drivers can expect traffic in the area as long as the paving is going on.
