Probation and parole officer charged with rape

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A probation and parole officer is accused of using his position to engage in sexual acts with a parolee.
According to an arrest slip, Ronald Tyler, 51, told a woman on probation who reported to him to meet him behind the Baymont Hotel, located at 149 Wallabrook Drive, after she got off work. The woman told police Tyler instructed her to sit in the passenger seat and perform oral sex on him.
The slip states on a separate occasion Tyler followed the woman to a gas station and told her to go to a near by Econo Lodge, located at 1901 East Blue Lick Road. Once in the room, the victim told police Tyler directed her to a room and engaged in oral sex and intercourse with her. The victim stated Tyler told her if she told anyone he would send her to prison.
The victim said she did not consent to either sexual encounter was afraid each time because Tyler had a firearm.
Tyler was booked into Bullitt County Detention Center on March 28 and charged with rape, sodomy and official misconduct.
