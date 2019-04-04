Romeo Langford will declare for NBA Draft, report says

(WAVE) - About a year after he captivated WAVE Country with his college decision, former New Albany High School basketball star Romeo Langford says he’ll enter the NBA Draft, according to a report.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported Thursday that Langford, who just completed his freshman season at Indiana University, will declare “for the draft next week.”
Despite an early-season thumb injury and a lacking supporting cast, Langford still averaged a team-high 16.5 points per game.
“I think it’s fair to say that we never got a chance to see me at my best at the college level, especially since I’ve been playing with basically a cast on my thumb the whole season,” Langford told ESPN.
He also contributed five rebounds and two assists per game for the Hoosiers, who finished 19-16 this year, including an 8-12 record in the Big Ten.
Indiana won two games in the NIT before losing to Wichita State in the quarterfinals.
Langford led New Albany to the 2016 Indiana high school state championship as a sophomore and was one of the top players in his class of 2018. The 6-foot-6 guard is expected to be a lottery pick in June’s NBA Draft.
