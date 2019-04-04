Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Skeletal remains were found near a retirement community in Bardstown.
Bardstown police were called on a report of a homeless male camping in the woods near Windsor Gardens, located at 101 Isaac Greer Court, around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday.
While canvassing the area officers located skeletal remains.
The coroner collected the remains which will be taken to the medical examiner for review. No additional information about the remains has been released.
Anyone with any information about the remains is asked to call the Bardstown Police Department or the anonymous tip line at 502-348-4328 (HEAT).
