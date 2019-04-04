Suspect in deadly Olive Garden shooting indicted

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man inside a crowded Olive Garden has been indicted.
The shooting happened on February 23 on Outer Loop. Police said Devone Briggs and José Muñoz bumped into each other inside the dining area, which led to Muñoz being shot. Briggs claims he shot in self-defense.
Muñoz’s family later told WAVE 3 News Briggs shouted racial slurs at the victim prior to the shooting. They’re calling for the case to be investigated as a hate crime.
Briggs’ bond was reduced to $10,000 in March and the judge said he could be placed on home incarceration.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney released Briggs’ indictment Thursday, which includes one count of murder and seven counts of wanton endangerment. The latter charges stem from the fact that opening fire in a crowded restaurant threatened death or physical injury to seven other adults and children nearby.
Briggs is expected to be arraigned April 8.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.