UofL’s Durr Named to Wooden All American Team

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced tonight that University of Louisville senior guard Asia Durr is one of five members of the 2019 John R. Wooden Award All American Team during a 30-minute show on ESPNU. Durr was also named a Wooden All American last season and is the first Louisville player to earn the honor multiple times. The Wooden Award All American Team™ is made up of five student athletes who were the top vote-getters in the quest to earn college basketball’s most prestigious honor. The five-player team consists of Durr, Napheesa Collier (Connecticut), Megan Gustafson (Iowa), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon), and Teaira McCowan (Mississippi State). All five players are invited to Los Angeles for the Wooden Award™ presentation during the ESPN College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s®. Voting took place from March 19-26, 2019, allowing voters to take into consideration the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. As insisted upon by Coach Wooden at the Award’s creation 43 years ago, all players have been certified by their universities as meeting or exceeding the criteria of the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s®. The 43rd annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the men’s and women’s most outstanding college basketball player will be the anchor presentation of the ESPN College Basketball Awards Presented by Wendy’s on ESPN2 on Friday, April 12, 2019. The men’s and women’s John R. Wooden Award All American Teams will be honored during the ceremony, and the 2019 Wooden Award Legends of Coaching Trophy will be presented to Lon Kruger, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Oklahoma.
About the John R. Wooden Award Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award is the most prestigious individual honor in college basketball. It is bestowed upon the nation’s best basketball player at an NCAA Division I university who has proven to his or her university that he or she meets or exceeds the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including making progress towards graduation and maintaining at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (‘79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (‘97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (‘07 & ’08), Maya Moore (’09 & ’11), Chiney Ogwumike (‘14), and last year’s recipients, A’ja Wilson of South Carolina and Jalen Brunson of Villanova. Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend. For up-to-date information on the Wooden Award, please go to www.woodenaward.com and follow the Wooden Award on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodenaward and @WoodenAward on Twitter and Instagram.