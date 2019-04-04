UofL’s Durr Named to Wooden All American Team

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced tonight that University of Louisville senior guard Asia Durr is one of five members of the 2019 John R. Wooden Award All American Team during a 30-minute show on ESPNU. Durr was also named a Wooden All American last season and is the first Louisville player to earn the honor multiple times. The Wooden Award All American Team™ is made up of five student athletes who were the top vote-getters in the quest to earn college basketball’s most prestigious honor. The five-player team consists of Durr, Napheesa Collier (Connecticut), Megan Gustafson (Iowa), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon), and Teaira McCowan (Mississippi State). All five players are invited to Los Angeles for the Wooden Award™ presentation during the ESPN College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s®. Voting took place from March 19-26, 2019, allowing voters to take into consideration the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. As insisted upon by Coach Wooden at the Award’s creation 43 years ago, all players have been certified by their universities as meeting or exceeding the criteria of the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s®. The 43rd annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the men’s and women’s most outstanding college basketball player will be the anchor presentation of the ESPN College Basketball Awards Presented by Wendy’s on ESPN2 on Friday, April 12, 2019. The men’s and women’s John R. Wooden Award All American Teams will be honored during the ceremony, and the 2019 Wooden Award Legends of Coaching Trophy will be presented to Lon Kruger, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Oklahoma.