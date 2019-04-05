Behind the Forecast: How rain can ruin your TV time

The sun can also cause issues for satellite communications. Many satellites used for communication, whether it be television, radio or phone, are geostationary. This means that they sit around 36,000 km, 22,300 miles, away from the Earth’s surface and their orbit matches the Earth’s rotation, according to NASA. Many weather satellites are geosynchronous because they offer a consistent view over a particular location. Twice a year, the sun aligns directly with satellites and their receiving stations on Earth causing a sun fade (also known as a sun outage or sun transit). The sun’s heat causes noise that radiates at all frequencies; this is called thermal noise. When the sun lines up with a satellite and it’s reciever, the thermal noise overwhelms the satellite’s signal causing a loss of reception. A sun fade’s length is related to the size of the receiving antenna, the frequency being used, the antenna’s location and the satellite’s location. According to Intelsat, outages begin as the sun is quite close to alignment, usually lasting a few minutes. Durations increase as things become more aligned with peak outages when everything is perfectly aligned. Every geostationay satellite’s antenna is affected by a sun outage since they are all on the same geographic plane, the equator, Intelsat explained. The bigger the antenna, the shorter the duration and intensity of the outage.