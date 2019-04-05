Brother of Medina man who impersonated missing boy speaks out

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - The brother of Brian Michael Rini spoke to Cleveland 19 about his brother’s claim he was Timmothy Pitzen.
Brian Michael Rini, according to his brother has a long history of mental illness. “He has Asperger’s, Bipolar Disorder, ADHD, the list goes on,” Jonathon Rini said.
The Rini family has not been in contact with Brian Rini for at least 4 years. “I hope he gets help, I also hope he goes to prison for this or at least an institution,” Jonathon Rini said.
Timmothy Pitzen has been missing since May 12, 2011.
Pitzen was six years old when he disappeared after his mother’s suicide.
“I haven’t spoken to him in years,” Jonathon Rini said. “He’s been doing stupid stuff as long as I can remember.”
Brian Michael Rini has a record of run-ins with the law in Medina dating back to 2013.
He was released from Belmont Correctional Institution in March 2019 after serving time for burglary and vandalism.
