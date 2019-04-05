Brother of Medina man who impersonated missing boy speaks out

Family has been estranged from Brian Rini for years.

Brother of Medina man who impersonated missing boy speaks out
Jonathon Rini, brother of Brian Michael Rini , speaks to Cleveland 19 about his brother pretending to be missing child Timmothy Pitzen.
By Michael Dakota | April 4, 2019 at 8:28 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 12:32 AM

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - The brother of Brian Michael Rini spoke to Cleveland 19 about his brother’s claim he was Timmothy Pitzen.

Brian Michael Rini, according to his brother has a long history of mental illness. “He has Asperger’s, Bipolar Disorder, ADHD, the list goes on,” Jonathon Rini said.

The Rini family has not been in contact with Brian Rini for at least 4 years. “I hope he gets help, I also hope he goes to prison for this or at least an institution,” Jonathon Rini said.

[ Medina man claiming to be missing Illinois boy has criminal background; just released from prison in March ]

Jonathon Rini speaks to Cleveland 19 about his brother Brian Michael Rini

Timmothy Pitzen has been missing since May 12, 2011.

Pitzen was six years old when he disappeared after his mother’s suicide.

[ Person who claimed to be missing IL boy identified by police as 23-year-old Medina man ]

“I haven’t spoken to him in years,” Jonathon Rini said. “He’s been doing stupid stuff as long as I can remember.”

(Dan DeRoos gives a timeline of the events surrounding Timmothy Pitzen’s disappearance)

Timeline of the days before Timothy Pitzen disappeared

Brian Michael Rini has a record of run-ins with the law in Medina dating back to 2013.

He was released from Belmont Correctional Institution in March 2019 after serving time for burglary and vandalism.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.