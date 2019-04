LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - While we’re still waiting to see who’s leaving the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball team, we know Bucknell grad transfer, Nate Sestina will be a Wildcat next season. The 6′9″ big man committed to the Cats on Thursday afternoon. In his final season at Bucknell, Sestina averaged just under 16 points and eight rebounds per game, and knocked down 38% of his three pointers.