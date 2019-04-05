Charlestown man faces 100+ counts of possessing child pornography

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) – A Charlestown man is accused of possessing child pornography.
Lantz Edward Alexander Helms, 21, Madison, Indiana, was taken into custody on Thursday following an investigation by Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
Police began investigating Helms in February following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Helms was booked into Clark County Jail and charged with 107 counts of possession of child pornography.
