Cincinnati Zoo adopts family of 10 painted dog pups and their mother

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Zoo patrons will soon have a tail-wagging good time visiting the newest residents.
The zoo announced they’ve adopted 10 African painted dog pups and their mother.
They say two female dogs gave birth to a total of 23 pups within days of each other in November at the Endangered Wolf Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
The zoo says the new moms were not willing to share the one male or space with the other female’s litter, so one pack was sent to Cincinnati.
“There is usually one alpha female in a painted dog pack, and that’s the only one that the alpha male will breed,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Curator of Mammals and Vice Coordinator of the African Painted Dog Species Survival Plan (SSP) Christina Gorsuch said. “The male had a hard time choosing a favorite female in this case, leaving EWC with too many pups to manage in separate spaces.”
Cincinnati’s Painted Dog Valley habitat opened in 2014 and since then it’s seen two large litters of pups; 10 born in 2015 and 12 born in 2016.
They say their five current dogs from the 2016 litter are ready to move to other zoos as their siblings have.
Until the SSP makes a recommendation for where they should go, they will be cared for at one of the zoos off-site properties to make room for the new pups.
“We’re excited to work with pups again and glad that we could help EWC by providing space and expertise,” said Gorsuch. “The pack, seven-year-old mom Akili and her ten pups (five males and five females), should be here in a few weeks. At five months old, the pups will physically be on their way from toddlers to awkward pre-teens but still full of energy and mischief. Painted Dog Valley will be the perfect playground for them to learn all the important dog social skills from their mother while still having plenty of time to stalk, chase, and take down their siblings. Keep your fingers crossed for the trees.”
