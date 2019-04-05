Cincinnati Zoo adopts family of 10 painted dog pups and their mother

“We’re excited to work with pups again and glad that we could help EWC by providing space and expertise,” said Gorsuch. “The pack, seven-year-old mom Akili and her ten pups (five males and five females), should be here in a few weeks. At five months old, the pups will physically be on their way from toddlers to awkward pre-teens but still full of energy and mischief. Painted Dog Valley will be the perfect playground for them to learn all the important dog social skills from their mother while still having plenty of time to stalk, chase, and take down their siblings. Keep your fingers crossed for the trees.”