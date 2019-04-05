Clinic coming to Louisville aimed at fighting measles outbreak

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- Remember measles? Wiped out in the U.S., right?
This year, there have been more measles cases in three months than all of 2018. The Department of Public Health and Wellness reports nine out of 10 people who aren’t vaccinated will get measles.
The department said there were 372 total cases of measles in the United States last year. Barely three months into 2019, already 387 cases have been reported. A clinic is coming to Louisville to give vaccinations because there are people in the community at risk.
“No one should suffer from a disease that is preventable,” University of Louisville Division of Infectious Diseases Associate Professor Ruth Carrico said.
The Department of Health reports six current measles outbreaks in the U.S., including a case in Kentucky. Carrico said part of the issue is that people don’t vaccinate for diseases they think have gone away.
“The diseases have a very unique ability to reemerge,” Carrico said.
As quickly as these diseases emerge, they can also spread.
“(It) spreads through respiratory droplets very similar to the common cold,” Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Medical Director Lori Caloia said.
Caloia said people who were vaccinated between 1960 and 1991 should get vaccinated again. Between 1963 and 1967 (people in their 50s), the measles vaccine given out may have been ineffective. Adults vaccinated between 1963 and 2001 may not have received their second shot.
“We definitely know there are going to be more cases out there,” Caloia said.
“If you have someone say, ‘I don’t want my child to get the measles shot,’ that makes the child susceptible to three illnesses,” Carrico said.
Carrico also said the shot protects against two types of measles and mumps, and the myths about the vaccine have no proof to back them up.
“(Some people think) well maybe some of these vaccines are associated with autism,” Carrico said. “Those of us in health care, we’re like, ‘Oh, no, there is no evidence that says that.’”
Measles can be deadly to children. That’s one reason Caloia and Carrico are hosting a clinic to keep the illnesses at bay.
“Vaccines are here to protect us,” Carrico said.
The clinic is April 19-20 at the University of Louisville Vaccine and International Travel Clinic at 501 W. Broadway, Suite 110. Doses are $40 instead of the regular price that can cost more than $100.
