Crews use cell phone ping to locate hikers lost in Red River Gorge

FRENCHBURG, KY (WAVE) - Three lost hikers managed to emerge from Red River Gorge uninjured.
The group, ages 15, 18, and 21, set off on the Osborne Trail Wednesday afternoon, according to WKYT. After walking for 10 to 12 miles, one of the women called her mother to inform her they were lost.
The mother called 911 and Kentucky State Police were able to ping one of the hikers’ cell phones to locate the group.
Rescuers were dropped from a helicopter in order to guide the hikers back to safety on Thursday.
Besides being cold and wet, the hikers were believed to be okay.
