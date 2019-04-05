Fire blazing at LG&E substation outside New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Firefighters are working to put out a massive blaze at an energy substation outside of New Albany, police confirmed.
It started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, on Hwy 111, also known as River Road, at Gap Hollow Road. That’s the LG&E Paddy’s West Substation that is outside of New Albany to the southwest.
The Lafayette Township Fire Protection District shared the following video of the fire on Twitter:
A transformer inside the substation caught fire, LG&E spokeswoman Chris Whelan confirmed.
Whelan said no employees were inside the substation when it caught fire.
There are no reported power outages in the area and LG&E said customers should not be impacted.
Hwy 111 is closed surrounding the fire as crews work to get it under control.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.