FORECAST: Rain ends early but clouds linger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Showers are racing out of WAVE Country this morning. By sunrise, the rain will be off to the east.
While the rain will be gone, the clouds stick around through the afternoon, gradually clearing during the evening and overnight hours.
Highs today max out in the upper 60s before falling into the 50s tonight.
The potential for patchy fog remains for early Saturday morning.
We're back in the 70s tomorrow under partly cloudy skies.
Showers and thunderstorms roll into the region Sunday morning sticking around through Monday night. Most of WAVE Country has been placed under a Slight Risk of severe weather for Sunday. The stronger thunderstorms on Sunday could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and hail. Highs Sunday are expected to reach well into the 70s.
The middle of the workweek looks dry before showers return Thursday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Morning showers fade early (30%); Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 68°
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Patchy fog late; LOW: 53°
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 76°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- WEEKEND: Another rain chance to end the weekend
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.