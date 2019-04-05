Friday Furlong: Week 7

And Finally some of the most interesting story lines of the week will come from a track that’s already been the subject of much controversy this spring, Santa Anita. The Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby has a competitive field, despite having just six entrants. Bob Baffert entered both Game Winner and Roadster.. Game Winner currently has 45 Derby qualifying points and doesn’t need to win, Roadster needs to pick up some points this weekend to make it to the First Saturday in May.