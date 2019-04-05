Friday Furlong: Week 7

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the Kentucky Derby less than one month away, the stakes are even higher for the three Derby prep races this Saturday.
We’ll see the Derby field take shape over the next two weeks, as the final races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby take place.
Up this weekend are the Wood Memorial, the Blue Grass Stakes and the Santa Anita Derby.
The Favorite in the Wood Memorial is Haikal, after winning the Gotham Stakes last month. Haikal is currently eighth on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard.
The largest field of the weekend’s big races takes place right down in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. The 14-horse field is headlined by Win Win Win and Signalman, two horses we’ve profiled on this segment before, as well as Vekoma, who finished third in last month’s Fountain of Youth.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
And Finally some of the most interesting story lines of the week will come from a track that’s already been the subject of much controversy this spring, Santa Anita. The Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby has a competitive field, despite having just six entrants. Bob Baffert entered both Game Winner and Roadster.. Game Winner currently has 45 Derby qualifying points and doesn’t need to win, Roadster needs to pick up some points this weekend to make it to the First Saturday in May.
This talented field also includes Instagrand and Nolo Contesto
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.