Golden Alert: 88-year-old with dementia missing from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police issued a Golden Alert for a missing man with dementia who was last seen driving in east Louisville.
Robert Coleman, 88, is a white man who is 5′7″ and about 103 pounds, the alert said.
Police said Coleman was driving a white Ford Escape, but they did not provide a license plate number.
He was last seen driving near Taylorsville Road and Blankenbaker Parkway. That’s just east of Jeffersontown near the Blackacre Nature Preserve.
Police said he could have been driving toward Shelbyville Road near Nottingham Place.
He was wearing a blue, button-down shirt and jeans when he was last seen.
Police said Coleman suffers from dementia.
Anyone who sees Coleman or knows where he is should call 911.
