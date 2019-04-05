Indiana lawmakers order changes to active shooter training following controversial drill

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Indiana lawmakers have amended a bill to change how active shooter drills work in schools.
HB 1004, a school safety bill, has been modified to say no school can conduct an active shooter drill that includes shooting projectiles at students faculty, or staff, WTHR reports. The rule applies to public, private and charter schools.
The changes come after reports last month about teachers being shot with pellet guns during an active shooter drill in Monticello. The teachers union in the city said they were ordered to line up, crouch down and were shot in the back with the pellet gun. Some of the teachers were left with bruises and even drew blood as a result of the incident, which resulted in widespread backlash.
A spokesperson with the White County Sheriff’s Department said they wanted the drill to be realistic.
