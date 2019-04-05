JACK Entertainment to sell JACK Casino to Hard Rock International

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - JACK Entertainment will sell JACK Cincinnati Casino and Turfway park for $780 million pending approval, the company announced Friday.
JACK Entertainment will sell to Hard Rock International and VICI Properties if the deal is approved.
Through the joint purchase, Hard Rock will acquire the operating assets of the casino, rebranding it Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, while VICI will own the land and real estate assets.
“Hard Rock has been the number one operator in Ohio since opening in the greater Cleveland market in 2013,” said Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International, in a prepared statement.
“And now, we look forward to introducing our unique brand of casino entertainment to Cincinnati. On behalf of the 40,000 Hard Rock team members worldwide, I am pleased to welcome the more than 1,000 JACK Cincinnati employees into the Hard Rock family.”
JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino are not impacted.
JACK Cincinnati opened in 2013 off Reading Road and Broadway Street in downtown Cincinnati.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions and is expected to close by year’s end.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.