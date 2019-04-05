Kentucky Derby Festival ‘blindsided’ by Pegasus Pin copyright lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is being sued by stylist Andre Wilson, who claims the organization violated copyright in the design of the 2019 Pegasus Pin.
Wilson worked alongside KDF in 2018 assisting the team in the styling, sourcing and manufacturing of the fuchsia and Caribbean blue KDF Uniform Jacket. He was paid for those services, according to KDF. The team worked with Wilson to make sure the KDF brand and colors were present, which includes the tradition of the repeating Pegasus logo throughout the design. The pattern dates back to 1976, according to KDF.
In February KDF announced the 2019 Pegasus Pin would draw inspiration from the 2018 design, down to the colors. Wilson has filed suit, claiming the use of the design is copyright infringement.
“We were blindsided by the allegations presented by Mr. Wilson and are disappointed that we had to defend ourselves against their actions,” KDF said in a statement.
Thursday KDF filed legal action asking for the rights to continue the use of its trademarked Pegasus logo and promotion of the 2019 Pegasus Pins.
“We take our branding very seriously and while we appreciate Mr. Wilson’s role as a stylist, we will continue to defend our rights to promote the 2019 Pegasus Pin and use the Kentucky Derby Festival’s trademarked logo and trade dress that was created years prior to Mr. Wilson’s involvement," the KDF statement reads.
Pegasus Pins are one of the primary sources of funding for Derby Festival events, with more than 250,000 produced each year. They went on sale in March.
Wilson has not released a statement regarding the lawsuit.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.