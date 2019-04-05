LMPD investigating deadly shooting at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in Iroquois Park.
Just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday a shooting was reported near the basketball courts in the park. Police did not find a victim on scene but police later discovered a victim had been taken to Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests have been made and there are no suspects, according to LMPD. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
