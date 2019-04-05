Local tech company builds ‘digital confidence’ through graphic design camp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spring Break doesn’t mean you have to stop learning.
A.I.R. Labs hosted a week-long workshop on graphic design at the Kentucky Youth Center. Young adults ages 16 and up were invited and no previous experience was needed.
People who started with no skills were able to use technology and industry-standard software to build their “digital confidence.”
“I think that a lot of us use technology every day, but we don’t understand the time, effort, expertise and skill set it takes to create all of these things,” founder Seun Erinle said. “I think it gives us more of an appreciation for technology when we can learn it ourselves.”
