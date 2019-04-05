Louisville’s Family Scholar House earns national recognition

Louisville's Family Scholar House has earned a federal award. (Photo: American Planning Association website)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's Family Scholar House has earned a federal award.

HUD honored the group with the Secretary’s Opportunity & Empowerment Award.

The award honors work that improves quality of life for low-and-moderate income people, through creative ideas to help housing, economic development and private investment into a community.

Family Scholar House brings together other groups and hosts a range of programs to help improve the lives of local families.

Eighteen full-time staff and nearly 2,000 volunteers provide mentoring and tutoring to students through FSH. Those students are then encouraged to do the same later in life, as a way to give back to their community.

