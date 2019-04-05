Man dies during fishing trip

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Harrison County man died during a fishing trip.
According to Indiana Conservation Officers, Herbert Stickler, 79, of Ramsey, Indiana, was fishing with a family member at West Boggs Lake around 1:30 p.m. on April 3 when his lure got snagged on a log and he fell into the water.
The family he was fishing with was unable to rescue him.
Investigators said the water was about three to four feet deep where Sticker fell in. he was not wearing a life jacket.
An autopsy showed Stickler died of a medical condition.
