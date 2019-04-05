Man, young girl dead after kayak capsizes in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - A man and a young girl have died after their kayak capsized in Warrick County.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 33-year-old Joshua Varner and his daughter, 4-year-old Vivian Varner, were kayaking on Blue Grass Pit Thursday evening, in the area of New Harmony Road and Klippel.
Family members called police around 7:15 p.m. after the two did not return when expected.
Around 9:45 p.m., search crews found Joshua and Vivian floating in the water. Joshua was pronounced deceased at the scene. Vivian was taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville where she later died.
We’re told crews found the kayak upside down in the water about 500 yards from where they found Joshua and Vivian. Conservation officers found life jackets, but neither of the two victims were wearing them.
We’ll keep you updated.
